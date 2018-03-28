Photo: PA Images/Sipa/USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Not too many rockers — especially those who have indulged in every whim in the book — are still kicking ass at age 70. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is one of the exceptions. Yesterday (March 27), to celebrate his golden age, his three daughters took to Instagram to remind their dad how glad they are that he’s a big part of their lives.

Liv, Mia and Chelsea all expressed how motivational, loving and kind Tyler has been to them over the years. Liv, 40, also posted a photo of her and her dad on the cover of Rolling Stone. Mia, 39, posted numerous shots with her message, including one of her and her dad laughing side by side, both covered in tats, and a picture of the vocalist holding her 10-month-old son Axton Joseph. And Chelsea, 29, went with an old shot of her hugging her old man.

Each daughter’s touching tribute highlighted Tyler’s determination, sense of humor and warmth. Read the heartwarming messages below: