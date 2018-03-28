By Jon Wiederhorn
Not too many rockers — especially those who have indulged in every whim in the book — are still kicking ass at age 70. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is one of the exceptions. Yesterday (March 27), to celebrate his golden age, his three daughters took to Instagram to remind their dad how glad they are that he’s a big part of their lives.
Liv, Mia and Chelsea all expressed how motivational, loving and kind Tyler has been to them over the years. Liv, 40, also posted a photo of her and her dad on the cover of Rolling Stone. Mia, 39, posted numerous shots with her message, including one of her and her dad laughing side by side, both covered in tats, and a picture of the vocalist holding her 10-month-old son Axton Joseph. And Chelsea, 29, went with an old shot of her hugging her old man.
Each daughter’s touching tribute highlighted Tyler’s determination, sense of humor and warmth. Read the heartwarming messages below:
Happy happy birthday to you my darling daddy!!!!! 70 years young and 70 years wise. So proud to walk this earth with you. To be born a part of your wolf pack. Thank you for teaching me to never take no for an answer. To always ask more questions. To really look and really listen and to really feel everything. To feel joy and gratitude even when things don’t go as planned. To stop and smell alllll the roses along the way even if we get lost doing so. To stand up for and fight for what you believe in . To read between the lines and listen for the hidden rhythm in everything in life. You are a force to be reckoned with , a true inspiration and when you open your mouth to sing you light up the whole world. Thank you . Happy birthday daddy. May all your dreams come true. I know you’ll be working hard to find them @iamstevent I love you !!!! @rollingstone a few years ago 😂💗🙏🏻☺️😄 family values 😂😅💗
Happy birthday Pops. We’ve had quite the adventures. You’re my favorite man to laugh with, to close our eyes, lean our heads back and shake em side to side when we eat something insanely delicious with, tell dirty jokes with, cry, hug, pet, be mad at, be happy with and most of all just love. I watched you put my Son to sleep last night rubbing your finger over his brow and in that moment I knew everything was going to be alright. And that right there is the definition of father. Today we honor your 70 fuckin years blessing this Earth. You’ve touched millions of peoples hearts with your song and good graces. And I’m truly humbled to be a part of this tribe with you. I’ve had the pleasure of spending 39 of your years with you and I look forward to the next 70. Cuz if I know you, you already have a plan to put your brain in a hot cyborg robotic babe so you can live forever with a good pair or robot knockers on your chest. I love you and happiest of days my friend.