Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Last month, 2 Chainz dropped his EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It which featured an all-star collaboration with YG and Offset: “Proud.” Today, the rapper released a music video for the lyrically explicit track, which features all three rappers… and their moms.

The video opens with 2 Chainz’s mom in a red tracksuit lip syncing the opening bars of the song. Mama Offset and Mama YG make appearances subbing for their sons on their respective sections. Though the clip, the rappers and their moms cruise around Atlanta and rap the hook: “Yeah, my momma ain’t raise no ho.”

Near the end of the video, 2 Chainz holds a sign reading: “I’m just tryna make my momma proud,” another of the song’s mom-centric lyrics.

Watch the new clip at below (warning: the video contains profanity):