Yes will celebrate 50 years as a band in 2018 and to kick off the festivities, the band has announced a summer tour. Titled #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of YES, the tour will launch on June 5 in St. Charles, IL and run through July, with more dates expected.

Tickets go on sale for select cities beginning on March 30. The 30-city outing will include stops in Los Angeles, Detroit, Cincinnati, Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, among other locations.

“Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent,” says guitarist Steve Howe in a press release. “We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes.”

See the band’s full tour itinerary below.

6/5 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

6/6 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

6/8 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Ballroom

6/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

6/11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/13 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena

6/14 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/16 – Bakersfield, CA @ Spectrum Amphitheater

6/17 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

6/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theatre

6/20 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

6/22 – Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Casino Hall

6/23 – Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Hotel & Casino

6/24 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino

6/28 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

6/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

6/30 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

7/2 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

7/5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

7/6 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

7/7 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

7/10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

7/11 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

7/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino

7/15 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

7/17 – Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley

7/18 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

7/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

7/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

7/23 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

7/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

7/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

7/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall