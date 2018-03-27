NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Thousands of firefighters in dress blues filled NYC’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday to say farewell to a fallen firefighter who was saluted as truly being one of New York’s bravest.

A bagpipe played ‘Amazing Grace’ as a casket carrying the body of Lt. Michael Davidson was carried into church after arriving on a fire truck adorned with black and purple bunting.

Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered the eulogy for Davidson, who was found unconscious and died of smoke inhalation last week after responding to a fire on a movie set in an old Harlem jazz club that closed in 2011.

“We’re here for everyone at Engine 69, Ladder 28 and the entire FDNY,” said the mayor. “I offer condolences on behalf of this entire city — this entire city knows Davidson was a hero of the highest order.”

An emotional de Blasio also spoke directly to Davidson’s four children and spoke about losing his own father too soon. “You will remember your father as a hero, you will know who he was and what he did for others and that will sustain you. He will never leave you.”

Timothy Cardinal Dolan was presiding over the funeral, as thousands of first responders stood outside shoulder-to-shoulder in a show of solidarity for Davidson and his family.

Today we lay to rest #FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson, who made the Supreme Sacrifice on March 23, 2018. View the full funeral service at https://t.co/mhaAigts9x and https://t.co/RT9eDQ7lXR pic.twitter.com/X5X5OJJ2Pv — FDNY (@FDNY) March 27, 2018

Captain Daniel Kudlak, a longtime friend said the 37-year-old was the FDNY at its best.