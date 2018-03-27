By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

It’s safe to say we can all agree this corgi would make a cute president!

“Reggie Bee” is a therapy corgi at the University of Michigan who ran to be the school’s next government president.

While sadly he didn’t win, Reggie did place fourth out of nine candidates. Pretty impressive for an animal who couldn’t even give a victory speech that everyone would understand.

The lovable corgi is still the school’s unofficial mascot and known all around as the campus corgi.

In an official statement, Reggie said he’d be taking a step back from politics to focus on making students on campus happy.

How tail-wagging cute is that?!?