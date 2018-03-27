Filed Under:Rush
Photo: Kevan Brooks / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Rush is taking it back to 1977.

The legendary progressive rock trio has revealed a brand new lyric video for “A Farewell to Kings,” the title track of the band’s fifth studio album.

The clip follows the recently released 40th anniversary expanded edition of the full-length, packed with rarities and extras.

“A Farewell to Kings” lyric video features animated imagery from the album cover as well as shots of the band performing live.

Watch the video below.

