The rapper revealed his Easter plans on Instagram.
Filed Under:2 Chainz, lil baby, Lil Yachty, offset, quavo
Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Quavo of Migos has announced a celebrity flag football game, which will take place this Sunday. The assortment of Atlanta rappers Quavo recruited includes his Migos teammate Offset as well as Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and more.

Related: Iggy Azalea Releases “Savior” Featuring Quavo: Listen

The players will be divided into two teams. Team Huncho (Quavo’s team) will be coached by 2 Chainz. Team Julio will be coached by Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. On Instagram, Quavo revealed a roster of high-profile talent for the game, including pro football players such as Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Easter event will go down at Quavo’s alma mater Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Local residents will be not be charged an admission fee.

See Quavo’s teaser for the game here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live