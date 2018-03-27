Photo: Jack Gruber / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

April 21 marks the two-year anniversary of the day Prince passed away, and his team has revealed plans for more tributes next month.

Prince fans from across the country are expected to make the pilgrimage to Paisley Park to honor the music legend at “Celebration 2018,” which takes place from April 19 to 22.

The memorial event includes speakers such as The Revolution members Bobby Z, Dez Dickerson and Matt Fink, reports Billboard. Paisley Park is expected to erect a “tribute fence” where fans can leave messages and mementos in Prince’s honor.

In addition to the Celebration, a concert titled Prince: Live On The Big Screen will take place at Minneapolis’ Target Center.

“The concert will feature newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Target Center stage by a super-group of musicians who performed alongside Prince throughout his legendary career,” the venue said in a statement.