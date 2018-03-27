Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Halsey is set to travel the world this summer with her 2018 Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour; North American dates run from July 8 in Montreal through August 3 in Honolulu.

The singer kicks off the tour more than two months earlier — on April 21 in Melbourne, Australia. Kehlani will be a special guest for the shows in Australia and New Zealand.

In Latin America, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui will be a support act while Jessie Reyez will support Halsey’s North American leg. And in Asia, Jakarta’s emerging singer Niki will be the opener.

Halsey will close her tour September 22 in London, where she’ll have support from both electro-pop singer ALMA and London-based pop star RAYE. Tickets for the North American trek go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

See Halsey’s full 2018 tour itinerary below.

4/21 – Melbourne, AUS @ MCA

4/22 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern

4/24 – Perth, AUS @ HBF Stadium

4/26 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern

4/27 – Brisbane, AUS @ Riverstage

6/6 – San Paulo, BR @ Espaco das Americas

6/7 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio

6/9 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex

6/12 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

6/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

7/8 – Montreal @ MTELUS

7/11 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

7/12 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

7/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

7/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

7/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

7/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre

7/21 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Center Arena

7/25 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

7/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casio Resort

7/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/3 – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena

8/6 – Seoul, KR @ Yes 24 Live Hall

8/8 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre

8/10 – Manila, Philippines @ Araneta Coliseum

8/11 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ On-Off Festival

8/12 – Bali, Indonesia @ Bali Beach Club

9/22 – London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Appollo