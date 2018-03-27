Photo: Francesco Carrozzini

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Brown is taking Heartbreak on a Full Moon on the road.

The R&B star has revealed a 27-city tour across America this summer, featuring special guests 6lack, H.E.R. and Rich The Kid.

The tour kicks off June 19 in Seattle, WA, with dates lined up through August 4, when Brown and company hit Las Vegas.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Get more information here.

See the full tour itinerary below.

6/19 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

6/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

6/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion*

6/28 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/29 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

7/1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

7/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

7/6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*+

7/7 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

7/9 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

7/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

7/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

7/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

7/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center^

7/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

7/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/19 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

7/22 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

7/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/25 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/ 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/28 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

*without 6lack

+without H.E.R.

^without Rich the Kid