Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is a viral sensation that just won’t quit: It remains a tentpole attraction of his Late Late Show broadcast, spawned an Apple Music spinoff and two primetime specials on CBS, both of which won Emmy Awards. The late-night funnyman will return with a third primetime Carpool Karaoke special next month that promises more huge stars, big hits and hilarious moments behind the wheel, according to The Wrap.

The network has not announced a lineup for the broadcast but Corden has had no trouble recruiting music’s biggest stars in the past—Adele, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Elton John and the list goes on.

Tune in April 23 at 10 p.m. on CBS to watch the latest creation from Corden and company.