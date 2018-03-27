But who will ride shotgun?
Filed Under:carpool karaoke, James Corden
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is a viral sensation that just won’t quit: It remains a tentpole attraction of his Late Late Show broadcast, spawned an Apple Music spinoff and two primetime specials on CBS, both of which won Emmy Awards. The late-night funnyman will return with a third primetime Carpool Karaoke special next month that promises more huge stars, big hits and hilarious moments behind the wheel, according to The Wrap.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Films Her Own ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The network has not announced a lineup for the broadcast but Corden has had no trouble recruiting music’s biggest stars in the past—Adele, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Elton John and the list goes on.

Tune in April 23 at 10 p.m. on CBS to watch the latest creation from Corden and company.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live