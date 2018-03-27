Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Cardi B has been on a rocket ride of stardom without releasing a single album, thanks to the mega-hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi.” That’s about to change; Cardi has just announced the release date and posted the cover art for her full-length debut.

Related: Cardi B Reveals Video For ‘Bartier Cardi’ Is Coming Soon

The album will be called Invasion of Privacy and it will arrive on April 6, Cardi revealed on social media.

The cover art depicts the rapper sitting on a chair and wearing a black and white checkered suit and thick white sunglasses.

Check out the cover of Invasion of Privacy below: