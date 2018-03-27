Filed Under:cam, Smokey Robinson
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Admedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Watch Motown go to Music City.

Breakout country star Cam and Motown legend Smokey Robinson came together for a recent episode of CMT Crossroads, with the pair performing a duet of his 1979 hit, “Cruisin’.”

The pair shared the stage for a number of songs from both artists catalog, dialing up such Smokey Robinson classics as “Tears of a Clown” and “I Second That Emotion” and Cam tracks including “Diane,” Burning House” and “Mayday.”

The one-hour episode premieres Wednesday, March 28th, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

Watch Cam and Smokey Robinson duet on “Cruisin'” below.

