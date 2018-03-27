Filed Under:blake shelton, gwen stefani
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently enjoying a low key spring break in Oklahoma. Stefani recently shared photos and Instagram stories as her family relaxes and explores the great outdoors in Shelton’s home state.

Stefani posted some short videos and Boomerangs as her sons and goddaughter, Stella, jump off rocks into a lake, bury each other in the sand and swim in a nearby stream. In one photo, Stella can be seen sporting camo overalls while Shelton is spotted in the distance also rocking a camo outfit.

Stefani’s sons seem to be having the time of their lives while she looks on. Scroll through Instagram below to watch all the fun unfold.

