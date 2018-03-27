By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Sir, are you the only one who packed your bags today?

It’s probably best to always print out your boarding pass on your own.

When passenger Sam Gibson and his friends were getting ready for their trip to Amsterdam, Sam asked if his friends could print out his boarding pass for him.

Amsterdam Trip Mistake #1.

While his pals did indeed print out his pass, they decided to print it slightly larger than he expected.

One of the culprits, Sam’s friend Max Goodinson tells Radio.com, “We just thought it would be funny to do so, don’t know where the idea came from — we just thought of it! One of our friends works in an office, pricing up jobs so he printed it through the work printer.

“It was even funnier in person. He had everyone behind him laughing at him!”

Sadly, the giant boarding pass wouldn’t scan, but thankfully they printed out a backup, normal-sized pass and everyone made it on their flight with no issues.