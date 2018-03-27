The band's tour kicks off April 8 in Boston.
It had been almost two years since 5 Seconds of Summer released new material, but now they’re coming back strong.

On February 22, the group released “Want You Back” (which has amassed over 10 million streams on YouTube alone), and today (March 27) they dropped a music video for the song, which was shot by director James Larese, who has previously worked with Eminem, Fall Out Boy and Imagine Dragons.

The video features individual band members hanging out in cube-shaped rooms, lit in bright neon colors. They walk and play instruments on the walls and ceiling — including Ashton Irwin on a full drum kit.

“Want You Back” is expected to be the lead single from 5SOS’s third studio offering. Details on the yet-untitled release are slim.

The Australian group hits the road next month for an American tour that kicks off April 8 at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club.

Watch the video for “Want You Back” here.

