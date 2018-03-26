Filed Under:marc anthony, Will Smith
By Annie Reuter

Will Smith joined Instagram in December and the actor has already racked up over 13 million followers. One glance at his page and it’s easy to see why as the funny man frequently posts amusing videos, throwback photos, and more recently, an engaging salsa lesson from Marc Anthony.

In his 100th post on the social networking platform, Smith can be seen learning the wonders of salsa dancing from the legendary Latin performer. In a clip that looks like it’s shot while on a private yacht in Miami, Anthony shows Smith some essential salsa moves. With plenty of hip shaking, the two dance and sway to the music while friends watch and cheer on Smith.

“#Bucketlist – Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony… ✔️,” Smith writes in the caption for the video. “I just realized this is my 100th Post – Thank You All! Let’s Go Get the next.”

