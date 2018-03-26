By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Waking up from surgery can be a scary ordeal, which is why these compassionate animal shelter staffers have a special process for their animals.

The BARCS animal shelter in Baltimore, Maryland cradle their dogs and cats as they come out of anesthesia… and some even sing and slow dance with the animals!

Shelter spokesperson Bailey Deacon tells Radio.com that it helps soothe and comfort the animals as they begin to recover from mostly from spay and neuter surgeries, as well as less routine procedures. Bailey says that there’s always music playing in the surgery room, so the singing and dancing just naturally happened.

“It helps them feel safe and it helps them stay calm.”

This shelter is really hitting all the right notes.

If you would like to learn more about the shelter, donate, foster, or volunteer visit BARCS.org.