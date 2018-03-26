By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Dreams really do come true!

22-year-old Rachel Grace is a student with Down Syndrome at East Stroudsburg University.

Grace absolutely idolizes NBA player Steph Curry and asked the Golden State Warriors point guard to help get her tickets to a game, but he had bigger plans for her in mind.

Instead, the 30-year-old hoops star told her he would be sending her and her family out to California to see a game and meet him in person.

Rachel finally got to meet her idol and her incredible smile says it all!