Photo: (Courtesy of Biz 3 Publicity)

By Jon Wiederhorn

Five years after playing their last show together, Swedish House Mafia performed an unannounced set last night (March 25) at 10 p.m. at Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Related: Marco Rubio: Nicki Minaj, David Guetta & Axwell Ʌ Ingrosso Fan

“It was time,” the group said in a statement after the show.

After stepping onstage, the individual members introduced themselves: “I am Axwell, I am Sebastian Ingrosso, and I am Steve Angello,” they said. “In Miami tonight, we go by Swedish House Mafia.”

During the concert, the group performed such hits as “Save The World,” “Miami 2 Ibiza” and “Greyhound,” and the audience cheered with enthusiasm, reports Billboard.

Swedish House Mafia ended the set with “One,” which was complemented by a barrage of fireworks.