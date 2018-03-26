Photo: CraSH / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Rise Against is hitting the road.

The Chicago band is teaming up with AFI and special guests Anti-Flag to rock across the North American continent on the Mourning In Amerika Tour.

The tour kicks off in Canada, with Rise Against playing the 77 Montréal festival in Montréal on July 27 before heading to Toronto with AFI and Anti-Flag on July 28.

Along the way, Rise Against will hit up their hometown of Chicago to open for Fall Out Boy at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8.

The tour wraps up Sept. 30 in Irvine, CA.

See the complete Mourning In Amerika Tour itinerary below.

7/27 – Montréal, QC @ ’77 Montréal (festival)

7/28 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach +

7/29 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

7/31 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

8/1 – New York, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

8/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

8/5 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/7 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

8/9 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

8/10 – Rouyn-Noranda, QC @ Osisko En Lumieres Fest

9/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

9/8 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field (with Fall Out Boy)

9/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

9/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

9/13 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

9/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

9/17 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

9/19 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

9/20 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre +

9/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Center, Hall B +

9/23 – Vancouver BC @ PNE Forum +

9/24 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

9/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

9/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

9/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

+on sale to general public beginning April 6 at 10am local time