Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When Reba McEntire calls, country artists listen.

Such was the case recently when McEntire rang up Lauren Alaina, Midland and Brett Young to let them know that they were among the most recent class of ACM award winners.

Related: Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, More Added to 2018 ACM Awards Show

When McEntire informed Alaina that she’d taken the prize for New Female Vocalist of the Year, her reaction had them both in tears.

“You’re gonna make me cry now cut that out,” McEntire told Alaina. “Honey I’m so proud for you. Proud for you and Trisha both. You guys have worked so hard for this, and this is what our business needs, more like you,” she added, referencing Alaina’s manager, Trisha McClanahan.

“Stop it. Are you serious?,” was Brett Young’s incredulous reply at getting the call to learn that he’d won Best New Male Vocalist. The singer blushed and smiled as he and McEntire made plans to connect in Vegas for the awards ceremony next month.

For the guys of Midland, it took some convincing for them to even believe it was really McEntire calling them on their tour bus. The band’s disbelief only grows when she tells them they’ve won the award for Best New Vocal Group of the Year.

“We have no words. Usually, we’re a bunch of smart-mouthed, quick-witted gentlemen, but we have nothing to say. This is unbelievable,” the guys exclaim in wonder.

They continued to chat as the group continued to look at each other in shock. Hugs are exchanged when it finally dawns on them that the moment is indeed actually happening

Watch all of the magical moments below.

Over the weekend @Reba called the ACM New Artist of the Year winners to let them know they had won! Let’s just say… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018

In case you didn’t know, the ACM for New Male Vocalist of the Year goes to @BrettYoungMusic. Check out his reaction… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018