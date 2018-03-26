Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Pearl Jam left Brazil with a bang—and a birthday cake.

Eddie Vedder and company welcomed Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell to the stage at the band’s performance at Lollapalooza Brasil to celebrate his birthday later on this week.

Pearl Jam cajoled the crowd into singing “Happy Birthday” to Farrell (he turns 59 on March 29), before the Jane’s Addiction singer fronted the crew for a rendition of his band’s Nothing’s Shocking classic, “Mountain Song.” Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, brought out a cake covered in candles for her husband.

Watch it all go down in the video here.