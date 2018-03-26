"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me."
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Paul McCartney had a very simple reason for attending the March For Our Lives in New York City over the weekend (March 24).

The Beatles legend invoked the memory of his former bandmate John Lennon, and his horrific death to gun violence back in 1980.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me,” McCartney told CNN during the march while wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan, “We Can End Gun Violence.”

“I’m like everyone—I don’t know,” McCartney said when asked if a curb on gun violence can happen on the legislative level. “This is what we can do, so I’m here to do it.”

John Lennon was shot and killed outside of the Dakota Apartments in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980.

Watch the clip below.

Listen Live