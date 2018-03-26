Photo: Bill Streicher / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Meek Mill’s mom has a bone to pick with the justice system.

Kathy Williams, the rapper’s mother, has penned an open letter addressed to “Lady Justice” over her son’s incarceration for probation violation under controversial circumstances with an embattled Judge Genece Brinkley and connections to an allegedly corrupt cop, Reggie Graham.

The op-ed, posted by Billboard, finds Williams questioning the reality of the American judicial system as opposed to the perception.

“I was always taught — and always believed — that you, Lady Justice, were fair, impartial and balanced,” Williams wrote. “That was until you took my son from me at the tender age of 19. His whole life he was struggling with the death of his father and the void of my presence since I worked three jobs to keep the lights on.”

She goes on to lash out at a system that keeps Mill behind bars despite the revelations and allegations that have arisen since his incarceration.

“The problem is that the justice system has failed my son at every turn and hasn’t let go. You, Lady Justice, have allowed corruption at the highest levels of the system, and cruelty and spite have cast doubt on your very foundation,” Williams penned.

“On behalf of every mother whose son suffers the cruelty of unjust punishment, I now beg you to hear the words of the DA and the Governor and release my son.”

