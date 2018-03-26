Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Maren Morris is officially a married woman. The “Rich” singer wed longtime beau singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd in an intimate ceremony in Nashville on Saturday (March 24).

Related: Ryan Hurd Gives Maren Morris New Song ‘Diamonds or Twine’ as Wedding Gift

Morris wore a custom-made dress by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker, reports People. The wedding gown was short in the front with a long train, and it was modeled after the outfit Morris’ mom wore at her own wedding.

The happy couple shared several images of their special day on social media following the outdoor ceremony.

Morris and Hurd both moved to Nashville to pursue careers as songwriters. They met in the writing room and penned several songs together, including Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home,” which was featured on his 2014 release Sundown Heaven Town.

Ahead of their big day, Hurd released a heartfelt track called “Diamonds Or Twine” which he first played for Morris the day he proposed.

Check out pics of the happy couple: