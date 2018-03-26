Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Lana Del Rey’s legal battle with Radiohead over her song “Get Free” may be over. When fans requested she play the song during a performance on Sunday (March 25) at Lollapalooza in Sao Paolo, Brazil, the singer suggested that her legal troubles are a thing of the past.

According to Billboard, when fans began chanting for her to play “Get Free” during her encore set she obliged.

“Now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song anytime I want, right?” the singer said.

“It’s true about the lawsuit,” Lana wrote back in January. “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

Radiohead’s publisher, Warner/Chappell, subsequently released a statement clarifying their part in the situation:

“As Radiohead’s music publisher, it’s true that we’ve been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey’s representatives,” a spokesman for the company said (via The New York Times). “It’s clear that the verses of ‘Get Free’ use musical elements found in the verses of ‘Creep’ and we’ve requested that this be acknowledged in favor of all writers of ‘Creep.’ To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they ‘will only accept 100%’ of the publishing of ‘Get Free.’”

All’s well that ends well?