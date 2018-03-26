Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and family marched for the cause.

Kim Kardashian shared a pair of photographs capturing her husband and daughter, North, making memories at the historic March For Our Lives against gun violence in Washington, D.C., over the weekend (March 24).

“I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two,” Kardashian posted on Twitter with a photo of daddy and daughter having a moment. ” I hope North remembers this forever.”

Kardashian shared another post of the pair bonding during the march in an intimate black and white photo.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kardashian captioned the photo. “Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever.”

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever https://t.co/wJRRAvW9tC —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018