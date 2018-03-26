Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

While artists from various genres praised students for taking charge ahead of the March For Our Lives event on Saturday (March 24), Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes took an opposing stance.

In a vitriolic post on Instagram the day after the march, the frontman called the protests “pathetic and disgusting.”

“Obviously…. The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against Murder) is to……..pass another Law!…..Genius!!!” he began in a lengthy and emotional rant that suggested the protesters and marchers sought press headlines and TV coverage to boost their public profiles.

“…… But before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention,” he wrote.

Hughes continued by referencing the 2015 incident in Paris at the Bataclan Theatre, where 89 people were killed at a concert by his band.

“….and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!!” he wrote. “This almost sounds like the plan of like a kid maybe like a high school student….!. Oh wait that’s right….”

Then, Hughes directly attacked the survivors of the Parkland shooting.

“The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life,” he wrote. “And when the truth don’t line up with your bulls— narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused to except it…. then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood….!…. it might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting.”

Read the full post, which contains profanity, here.