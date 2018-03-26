Filed Under:james bay
Photo: Sarah Piantadosi

By Scott T. Sterling 

James Bay is in outer space.

The British singer-songwriter turned glam-rocker has revealed the new music video for “Pink Lemonade,” where he takes a rocket ride into the galaxy.

The clip features a glittery Bay performing the high-energy song with his band interspersed with visuals of him preparing for his intergalactic voyage.

“Pink Lemonade” is the latest video from Bay’s kicky new album, Electric Light, which is due to debut on May 18.

Watch it below.

