By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This student just found out she got into her top college choice… and thanks to her family and friends, it’s now a truly unforgettable moment for everyone involved.

Jada Wiltz, a senior at TM Landry College Prep in Louisiana, gathered her friends and family to reveal to everyone whether or not she was accepted to her school of choice, Wellesley College.

When she opened the exciting news, everyone understandably freaked out!

Jada tweeted that she was accepting the college’s offer, writing, “Wellesley is ranked #3 in liberal arts colleges! One of the top-ranked girl’s colleges!” The video, which was shared online this past week (3/21), has since been retweeted almost 10,000 times and gathered close to 50,000 likes.

My name is Jada Wiltz and I’m now a part of Wellesley College Class Of 2022!!💜Wellesley is ranked #3 in liberal arts colleges! One of the top ranked girls colleges! GO BLUE💙💙 @Wellesley pic.twitter.com/luDZMxH8z3 — jayy‼ (@JayyWiltz) March 22, 2018

Jada’s high school records everyone’s acceptances and has the school celebrate all of their accomplishments together.

As far as school traditions go, this one is certainly a cut above the rest!