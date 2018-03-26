Photo: Joe Russo / imageSPACE /Sipa USA

By Hayden Wright

Trouble’s debut studio album Edgewood dropped on Friday (March 23), and his Drake collaboration “Bring It Back” earned instant attention from fans.

Today (March 25), a music video for the song hit the internet. The clip features Drake rapping into a smartphone, meeting friends at his house and boasting about his “Crest white smile.” The black-and-white video strikes a foreboding tone against Mike Will Made-It’s ominous beat.

Edgewood also features guest appearances by Quavo, The Weeknd and Fetty Wap.

Watch the video for “Bring It Back,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.