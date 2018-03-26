By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Little Antilles has a great reason to wag his tail!

The two-month-old shepherd blend is finally able to walk properly thanks to the hardworking staff at the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter in California.

When Antilles was brought to the shelter on March 1st, his legs were disabled — bowed so severely they could barely support his weight — a condition which staffers believe was caused by malnutrition.

“There were no fractures or dislocations,” stated veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Oba. “It’s possible that he has a growth plate defect from birth or that there was malnutrition that caused the bowing. We will probably never know the answers to his past or why he ended up in this condition.”

After special splints, a couple of exams, and ’round-the-clock care he was finally able to run around and explore just like every puppy should!

It only took two weeks for Antilles to walk again. He truly is "The Little Puppy Who Could!"… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Helen Woodward (@HWAC) March 23, 2018

Although the last several weeks have been challenging for the brave pup (he needed to wear one of those embarrassing medical cones and rigid splints on both front legs), the removal of his leg splints on March 19th was well worth the wait. As soon as they were off Antilles lept around the medical office in a way no one had ever seen.

“He still has a way to go,” explained Oba. “We tested him for a few days without the splints and his legs still need them as he grows and forms. But the improvement he has made is remarkable. He has improved range of motion on his metacarpal joints and drastically improved strength which means he will eventually run around like a normal, happy pup.”

Antilles will remain at Helen Woodward Animal Center to receive continued medical care and monitoring. To learn more about the center and/or to donate to the costs of medical care for Antilles and other orphan pets, please visit AnimalCenter.org.