Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Christina Aguilera has shared a stunning and fresh-faced new look.

The operative word being “fresh,” as the singer and TV star has shared a new photoshoot featuring minimal makeup and a dusting of freckles.

The stunning new photoshoot is for a PAPER magazine cover story, as Aguilera looks back on her eventful career and current place in the pop culture landscape.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” she said. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

See some of the photos below.