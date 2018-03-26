Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Chance The Rapper has spoken out against a new Heineken advertisement he finds objectionable.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the rapper called out the alcohol brand for being “terribly racist.”

The commercial features a bartender who spots a woman drinking white wine. Figuring she should be drinking Heineken, he slides a beer towards her, which passes a black woman and a black man. When the woman sees the beer and picks it up the tagline reads, “Sometimes, lighter is better.”

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views,” Chance wrote. “And that s— racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg.”

Watch the commercial here and read Chance the Rapper’s tweets below.

