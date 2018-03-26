Photo: Jason L. Nelson / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

This summer, 3 Doors Down will hit the road with Collective Soul for the Rock & Roll Express Summer Tour. Soul Asylum will also join the tour on select dates. The three brands will bring their signature takes on rock to cities across the country in July, August and September.

Related: 3 Doors Down Manager Explains Decision to Play Trump Inauguration

The final date (September 27 in Cherokee, NC) will benefit 3 Doors Down’s Better Life Foundation, which provides assistance to children and families in need of food, shelter and other resources.

“Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that’s a big night of hits!” 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to hopping on the Rock & Roll Express this summer, gonna be fun!”

“It’s going to be an exciting summer,” said Collective Soul singer Ed Roland. “Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down, and Soul Asylum.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. See a full list of dates for the Rock & Roll Express Summer Tour.

7/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

7/7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

7/10 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

7/11 – Tampa, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

7/13 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/14 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

7/15 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/17 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/18 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center

7/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

7/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

7/27 – West Bend, WI @ Washington County Fair

7/28 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino

8/3 – Clearfield, PA @ Clearfield County Fair

8/4 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

8/7 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/8 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

8/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/14 – Brookhaven, NY @ The Amphitheater at Bald Hill

8/16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

8/18 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino

8/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

8/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

8/22 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

8/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

8/25 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

9/6 – Lemoore, CA @ Tachi Palace Casino

9/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

9/8 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal

9/11 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

9/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Fair

9/14 – Mescalero, NM @ Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino

9/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

9/27 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort