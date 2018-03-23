Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Hayden Wright

Will Smith performed one of the most memorable sitcom themes of the ’90s on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and that makes him uniquely qualified to educate the children about the history of corny, awesome, unforgettable theme songs from years past.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor-rapper delivered a medley of famous songs from the decades.

Fallon kicked off the medley with The Golden Girls theme. Other shows that received a shout-out included Diff’rent Strokes, Good Times and Three’s Company. In a whistle- and-scat break, the duo hummed along to The Andy Griffith Show and I Dream of Jeannie melodies.

To close, Will naturally segued into his iconic Fresh Prince theme.

