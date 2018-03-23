HARLEM, N.Y. (1010 WINS/AP) — A New York City firefighter was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Edward Norton was being shot.

Photo Gallery: Massive Fire Claims Life Of Veteran Firefighter

New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the blaze erupted in the basement of an unoccupied residential building on St. Nicholas Avenue about 11 p.m. Thursday. Nigro said two other firefighters suffered burns and were in serious condition, and three other people were injured.

Michael R. Davidson, 37, was a 15-year department veteran. Davidson is survived by his wife Eileen and their four children – three daughters ages 7,3 and 1and a 6-year-old son.

Davidson of Engine Company 69 was assigned to the nozzle and was using the hose-line to suppress the rapidly spreading blaze. He got separated from other firefighters inside the building as conditions deteriorated and had lost consciousness when he was found by fellow firefighters. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

#NYPD & all NYers join every member of @FDNY in mourning the loss of Firefighter Michael R. Davidson, 37, who died battling a blaze in Harlem last night. The 15-year veteran leaves behind his wife Eileen & 4 children. He is the 1,150th #NYC firefighter to die in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/HevFqFkvvU — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) March 23, 2018

“Firefighter Davidson bravely battled many fires and responded to countless calls for help from New Yorkers throughout his 15 years of dedicated service,” said Commissioner Nigro. “Our department and our entire city mourn this tragic loss of a very brave firefighter.

“God rest his soul,” Nigro added.