By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Being a Marine is no walk in the park — unless you’re this newest recruit!

Chesty XV (the 15th) has been chosen to be the official mascot for the United States Marine Corps.

The lovable English bulldog just arrived at the marine barracks in Washington and is ready and reporting for duty.

A tradition that started way back in 1922, when the Corps unofficially adopted the English bulldog as its mascot, has continued until this very day — the name Chesty comes from the legendary Lt. Gen. Lewis B. ‘Chesty’ Puller Jr., who bravely served in the second World War and the Korean War, and is one of the Corps’ most decorated Marines.

Chesty XV will start training immediately with his senior, Chesty XVI of course, who is going into retirement in style!

When Chesty XIV retires, he'll be rollin' in bones. https://t.co/i0g3tVAa8z —

U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 02, 2017

While preparing the body and mind for the Marine Corps may not seem easy at all — for this brawny little pup, it shouldn’t be too ruff.