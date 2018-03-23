Filed Under:Kendrick Lamar, u2
Photo: Helena Christensen

By Scott T. Sterling 

U2 are ready for March Madness.

The legendary Irish rock band has shared a new music video for “American Soul (New York),” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The video mixes performance footage with animation, with Lamar’s cameo coming in cartoon form.

“American Soul (New York)” has gotten a lot of play during this year’s big NCAA basketball tournament, serving as the soundtrack for a March Madness promo that’s in heavy rotation during the games.

The track is the latest from U2’s most recent full-length, Songs of Experience. Watch the clip below.

