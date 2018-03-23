Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The latest single from Thirty Seconds to Mars’ forthcoming studio album America is “One Track Mind” featuring A$AP Rocky.

The crossover collaboration addresses infatuation and obsession—these guys have one-track minds for certain women. “One Track Mind” features an atmospheric, industrial soundscape while lyrics dwell on the sex, lies and gravitational pull of an old flame.

On the chorus, frontman Jared Leto promises: “There is a method to the madness, to the madness.”

America drops April 6. Listen to “One Track Mind,” below.