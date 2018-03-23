The band's latest single features a crossover collaboration.
Filed Under:Thirty Seconds To Mars
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The latest single from Thirty Seconds to Mars’ forthcoming studio album America is “One Track Mind” featuring A$AP Rocky.

Related: Thirty Seconds to Mars Detail New Album ‘America’

The crossover collaboration addresses infatuation and obsession—these guys have one-track minds for certain women. “One Track Mind” features an atmospheric, industrial soundscape while lyrics dwell on the sex, lies and gravitational pull of an old flame.

On the chorus, frontman Jared Leto promises: “There is a method to the madness, to the madness.”

America drops April 6. Listen to “One Track Mind,” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live