Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

The Powerpuff Girls have new allies in the fight against cartoon patriarchy.

The Spice Girls have revealed that the group’s next big project isn’t a reunion tour, but an animated superhero movie for the big screen.

Variety reports that all five original members of the legendary ’90s girl-group have signed the dotted line to voice their individual cartoon characters for the movie—Victoria Beckham (“Posh Spice”), Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”), Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”), Melanie Chisholm (“Sporty Spice”) and Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”).

Details are scarce regarding the animated flick, but the idea is for it to launch a global franchise that would deliver the group’s “girl power” message to a whole new generation.

