The singer/songwriter has been working double-time.
By Robyn Collins

Just a day after he released the new song “In My Blood,” Shawn Mendes has dropped another track, “Lost In Japan.”

“Lost In Japan” starts out as a slow, piano-driven number and evolves into a passionate, hook-laden love song. It was produced by Mendes with Teddy Geiger and Louis Bell.

In the track, the protagonist is so obsessed with his girl he offers to hop on a plane for a hookup.

“Do you got plans tonight?/I’m a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight/’Cause I can’t get you off my mind,” he sings.

“In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan” are both expected to appear on Mendes’ upcoming studio album.

Listen to “Lost In Japan” below.

