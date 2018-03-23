Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ringo Starr is coming to America.

After previously revealing a European tour for the summer, the Beatles legend and his All Starr Band have revealed a slate of U.S. tour dates.

Related: The Beatles’ Ringo Starr Knighted by Prince William

The tour kicks off Sept. 1 in Tulsa, OK, with shows mapped out through Sept. 29, when the show touches down in Los Angeles, CA.

Starr’s current company of All Starr’s includes Colin Hay from Men at Work, Greg Rolie of Journey and Santana fame, and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc. Supporting the crew are Warren Ham on percussion/sax, and Gregg Bissonette on drums.

“There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians,” Starr said in a press statement. “Every night we get to play for all those loving people and it makes the hassle of touring worth it. It is a Peace & Love fest and I can’t wait to see you all out there this summer and fall.”

See the complete tour itinerary below.

9/2 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

9/3 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

9/5 – Ames, IA @ Iowa State Center

9/7 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theater

9/8 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA

9/9 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

9/11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

9/13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/14 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/15 – Wallingford, CT @ The Toyota Oakdale Theater

9/17 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater

9/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

9/21 – Northfield Park, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino

9/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

9/23 – St Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

9/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

9/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys

9/28 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Never miss a tour date from Ringo Starr with Eventful.