By Robyn Collins

Post Malone has dropped a new explosive video to accompany his song, “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Malone starts out dressed in what appears to be a combat uniform, as he rolls through the desert in a military vehicle. The rapper is apparently hunting some type of wolf, which he attempts to dispatch with a flamethrower. Then, he meets up with Ty Dolla $ign, all decked out in mink and bling and the two perform a nighttime show.

Watch the new clip, which contains explicit lyrics, below.