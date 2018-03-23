Filed Under:Charlie Puth, Pentatonix
Photo: Jiro Schneider

By Scott T. Sterling

Pentatonix have their sights—and voices—on Charlie Puth.

The fame acapella group have taken on Puth’s recent single, “Attention,” putting their inimitable spin on the groovy pop track.

Related: Pentatonix Share Dua Lipa/Aaliyah Mashup: Listen

The track is the latest from Pentatonix’s upcoming new album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, set for release on April 13.

“Attention” follows recent cover takes on Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and a mashup of Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” with Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” both slated for the Top Pop full-length.

Listen to Pentatonix’s take on Charlie Puth’s “Attention” below.

