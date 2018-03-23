Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Mike Shinoda has shared strong support of this weekend’s March For Our Lives, a student-led nationwide event dedicated to ending gun violence in America.

“For my whole life, the issue of gun control in the U.S. was stalled. It didn’t matter who got shot—any age, any color, any religion, or even the sheer number of casualties,” the Linkin Park leader shared on Instagram. “But this time it’s clearly different. The kids have had enough. They’re tired of the gun industry sitting in the pockets of politicians. Their bravery and spirit is incredible. Please honor them by supporting their effort tomorrow. Protect kids, not guns.”

March For Our Lives is set for March 24, with the primary march set for Washington, D.C. Other related marches are planned around the country.

Shinoda is one of many artists supporting the movement, including Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, Garth Brooks and Fall Out Boy.

