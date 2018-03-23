Filed Under:Courtney Love, Marilyn Manson
By Scott T. Sterling 

Time has not mellowed Marilyn Manson.

The irrepressible shock-rocker shared his latest music video, “Tattooed in Reverse,” featuring a cameo from an old friend: Courtney Love.

The surreal clip features a woman being terrorized and tortured in some kind of asylum amidst a crew of masked dancers, with Manson occasionally taking her place on the examining table.

Love’s cameos are brief, stopping by to peer through a looking glass and to push Manson down a hallway in a wheelchair.

The dark, grinding track is the latest from Manson’s 2017 full-length, Heaven Upside Down. Watch the extremely NSFW video here.

