By Hayden Wright

Since his Purpose World Tour wrapped, Justin Bieber has had more opportunities to see concerts than to headline them.

This week, the “What Do You Mean?” singer stopped by Craig David’s show at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles. During one of the night’s most memorable moments, David invited Bieber onstage to address the crowd and reminisce about their longtime friendship.

“So this guy right here supported me from day one, came to my shows,” Bieber said onstage.

As one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Justin’s now in the position to return the favor.

“I’ve got so much love for him,” Bieber added. “He’s an amazing guy, but he’s an incredible artist and I’m just glad to be here. I had so much fun.”

Watch the touching live moment here: