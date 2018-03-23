Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean will rock you. He might rap a little, too.

The country star has dropped a new song, “Gettin’ Warmed Up,” a high-energy rocker that features Aldean grabbing the mic and spitting a rap verse amidst the wall of guitars.

Aldean shared the new track with a video revealing the singer producing the track in a recording studio mixed with live concert footage.

“Gettin’ Warmed Up” is the latest reveal from Aldean’s forthcoming full-length, Rearview Town, due to debut on April 13.

Check it out below.