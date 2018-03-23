Photo: Jim Wright
By Scott T. Sterling
Jason Aldean will rock you. He might rap a little, too.
The country star has dropped a new song, “Gettin’ Warmed Up,” a high-energy rocker that features Aldean grabbing the mic and spitting a rap verse amidst the wall of guitars.
Aldean shared the new track with a video revealing the singer producing the track in a recording studio mixed with live concert footage.
“Gettin’ Warmed Up” is the latest reveal from Aldean’s forthcoming full-length, Rearview Town, due to debut on April 13.
Check it out below.